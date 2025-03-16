



Defence Minister Nuno Melo's candid interview with Público on March 13, 2025, revealed that Portugal will not be pursuing the acquisition of the F-35 fifth-generation jet, primarily due to concerns about the United States' reliability under Donald Trump's presidency.





This decision highlights the growing unease among some NATO allies regarding the predictability of U.S. foreign policy and its impact on defence cooperation.





Portugal's air force has relied on U.S.-made F-16 Fighting Falcons since the 1990s, and while these aircraft have been modernized, they are nearing the end of their service life.





The F-35 was considered as a potential replacement, with discussions intensifying in April 2024 when the head of the Portuguese Air Force indicated a transition towards the F-35. However, the Ministry of Defence quickly dismissed these claims, stating that no formal procurement was underway.





Melo's recent announcement effectively closes the door on the F-35 for Portugal, driven by doubts about the U.S.'s commitment to its allies under a second Trump administration. Trump's previous criticisms of NATO and demands for increased defence spending have raised concerns about the U.S.'s willingness to support its allies. The F-35's reliance on U.S. systems, including software updates, spare parts, and operational control, further exacerbates these concerns, as Portugal fears potential disruptions due to policy shifts in Washington.





Portugal's decision has broader implications for NATO and Lockheed Martin. With 14 NATO nations already committed to the F-35, Portugal's rejection could create a ripple effect, potentially influencing other smaller allies to consider non-American alternatives. This could undermine the F-35's role as the alliance's primary fighter jet and impact Lockheed Martin's export sales, which are crucial for maintaining production and reducing unit costs.





As Portugal seeks an alternative to the F-35, European options such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale have emerged as possibilities. However, integrating these aircraft with Portugal's existing U.S.-built fleet would present logistical challenges. Ultimately, Portugal's next move will shape its role within NATO and influence how the U.S. projects its power across the Atlantic.





