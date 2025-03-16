



In a remarkable display of military prowess, Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have successfully conducted a free-fall jump using a combat parachute from an altitude of 27,000 feet. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to enhance its defence capabilities, particularly in the realm of high-altitude operations.





The jump was facilitated by a military combat parachute system developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra. This system allows paratroopers to jump from aircraft and deploy their parachutes at predetermined altitudes, ensuring safe navigation and landing at designated locations.





The combat parachute system is designed to support high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) and high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jumps, which are critical for special operations forces. These types of jumps require precise control over descent rates and navigation to ensure that paratroopers can reach their targets undetected.





The system's ability to operate effectively at extreme altitudes underscores India's progress in developing indigenous defence technologies, aligning with its broader strategy of self-reliance in military equipment.





The successful execution of this free-fall jump highlights the advanced capabilities of India's military personnel and the sophistication of its indigenous parachute systems. It demonstrates the country's commitment to enhancing its special operations capabilities, enabling paratroopers to conduct missions in challenging environments with greater precision and effectiveness.





