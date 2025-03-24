



India and France recently conducted the 23rd edition of their bilateral naval exercise, Varuna, from March 19 to 22, 2025, off the Goa coast. This year's exercise prominently featured aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle, along with advanced operations involving Rafale-M fighter jets and a focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW).





The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between the Indian and French navies, allowing Indian personnel to closely observe and operate alongside the Rafale-M jets, which India plans to procure as a stop-gap measure until a new twin-engine naval jet is available in five years. Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard of the French Carrier Strike Group emphasised that the exercises covered all naval warfare domains, including surface, subsurface, and aerial operations, thereby fostering trust and operational synergy between the two nations.





Key highlights of Varuna 2025 Included:





Air Combat Drills: Mock air-to-air combat exercises between the Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K were conducted to refine tactical capabilities.





ASW Operations: The exercise involved rigorous training for underwater domain awareness, with one Indian submarine acting as an aggressor while French and Indian frigates protected high-value units.





Surface Warfare: Demonstrations of synchronized makeovers showcased the collaborative strength of both navies in surface engagements.





Maritime Patrol Aircraft: Enhanced situational awareness was achieved through the deployment of maritime patrol aircraft, while replenishment-at-sea exercises bolstered logistical cooperation.





The French Carrier Strike Group has been active in the Indian Ocean since November 2024 as part of its CLEMENCEAU 25 mission, aimed at strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific region. This ongoing collaboration reflects both countries' commitment to ensuring a free and secure maritime environment.





Varuna 2025 not only reinforced military cooperation but also underscored the deepening strategic partnership between India and France in addressing complex maritime challenges.





Agencies







