



A Russian delegation has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to engage in U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a partial ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.





This significant diplomatic effort follows a series of discussions held between Ukrainian officials and U.S. representatives, which were described as "productive" and focused on key issues including energy infrastructure and military conditions for a potential truce.





The Russian team, led by Grigory Karasin from the Federation Council, is expected to negotiate terms that could lead to a 30-day ceasefire, allowing for further dialogue on a more comprehensive peace agreement.





The backdrop of these negotiations is marked by continued hostilities, as both sides have engaged in military actions despite previous agreements to suspend attacks on energy facilities.





The U.S. delegation, which includes special envoy Steve Witkoff, has underscored the need for confidence-building measures and the establishment of verification protocols for any ceasefire arrangement.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has articulated stringent conditions for a truce, including demands that Ukraine halt its military mobilization and foreign military assistance.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has underscored the importance of achieving a "just and lasting peace," with his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, participating actively in the discussions.





The outcome of these talks remains uncertain as both nations maintain conflicting positions regarding territorial claims and NATO membership aspirations for Ukraine.





As the negotiations unfold in Riyadh, the international community watches closely, hopeful for progress but wary of the challenges that lie ahead in reaching a sustainable resolution to the conflict.





