



The crash of a Sri Lankan Air Force K-8 trainer jet on March 22, 2025, in the Wariyapola area has sparked significant safety concerns regarding the operational readiness of similar aircraft in service. The incident occurred during a training exercise, with both the Chief Training Instructor Pilot and a trainee pilot successfully ejecting from the aircraft before it crashed. They are currently receiving medical treatment at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.





In response to this incident, Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force, has established a seven-member Special Investigation Committee to investigate the cause of the crash. However, there has been no decision made regarding the status of other operational K-8 trainer jets following this accident.





This latest crash is part of a troubling trend involving Chinese-manufactured trainer aircraft. The Sri Lankan Air Force has faced multiple incidents over recent years, including crashes in December 2020 and August 2023, which resulted in fatalities among pilots.





The K-8, also known as the Karakorum-8, is a single-engine jet trainer used by several countries, including China, Egypt, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka. Its affordability and versatility for training and light combat roles have contributed to its widespread adoption. However, its safety record has come under scrutiny due to several accidents across different air forces globally.





Other notable incidents involving K-8 aircraft include a crash in Sudan in September 2018 that killed both pilots and another crash in Bolivia in March 2021 that occurred in a residential area. Most recently, in February 2025, a K-8 crashed in Zimbabwe, resulting in the death of a trainee pilot.





The ongoing investigations and safety inspections are critical as they aim to address these recurring issues and ensure the safety of pilots operating these aircraft.





