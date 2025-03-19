



Recent discussions between the United States and Russia have resumed, coinciding with a growing recognition of India's diplomatic role in global affairs, as noted by Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Nikonov.





This development follows a significant phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders expressed a commitment to negotiating a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





During their conversation, which lasted over 90 minutes, they agreed to initiate talks aimed at achieving a fuller ceasefire agreement after years of hostilities that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Nikonov highlighted that India's increasing influence is being acknowledged in these international negotiations, suggesting that India's diplomatic efforts could play a crucial role in mediating or influencing outcomes related to the U.S.-Russia dialogue.





The renewed talks come at a time when both nations are exploring ways to stabilize their relationship while addressing the complexities of the Ukrainian conflict.





The backdrop of these negotiations includes a recent U.S.-proposed ceasefire plan, which Ukraine has tentatively accepted. However, Putin has indicated that while he is open to discussions about the ceasefire, there are still "nuances" that need to be ironed out before any formal agreement can be reached.





As both countries navigate these discussions, the implications for global security and regional stability remain significant, with India's role potentially becoming more pronounced in future diplomatic engagements.





ANI







