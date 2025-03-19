



Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently emphasized the dynamic nature of India's nuclear sector during the Raisina Dialogue 2025.





He noted that India is at the forefront of nuclear energy development, highlighting the country's ambitious plans to expand its nuclear power capabilities as part of its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.





Grossi mentioned that India's current nuclear reactors are designed for longevity, with some expected to operate for over a century, showcasing the nation's advanced technological capabilities in this field.





Grossi also discussed the importance of thorium in India's nuclear strategy, acknowledging that while thorium has significant potential due to its availability in India, the current nuclear energy cycle remains predominantly centred on uranium.





He described India's civil nuclear program as one of the most diverse and robust globally, capable of mastering various nuclear technologies. This capability positions India well for future international cooperation and trade in nuclear energy.





Furthermore, Grossi reassured that India's nuclear reactors adhere to the highest safety standards established by international agreements, underscoring their absolute safety.





He expressed optimism about India's fast-breeder reactor program and its potential to enhance the country's nuclear fleet. Overall, Grossi's remarks reflect a recognition of India's pivotal role in the global nuclear landscape and its commitment to sustainable energy development.





