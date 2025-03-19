



During a recent official visit to India, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, engaged in discussions with General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of India, to explore avenues for enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations.





The talks, held on March 18, 2025, were part of Golding's itinerary from March 16 to 21, aimed at strengthening maritime ties and joint training initiatives.





The discussions focused on operational interactions and high-level dialogues that emphasize mutual interests in regional security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





Both leaders acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing shared security challenges and enhancing naval capabilities. Golding's visit included paying tribute at the National War Memorial and attending the Raisina Dialogue, which underscores New Zealand's commitment to fostering deeper defence relations with India.





The meeting is particularly significant as it follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and New Zealand to bolster their defence partnership and maritime safety efforts.





This agreement highlights both countries' dedication to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific and reflects their shared concerns regarding regional security dynamics.





The ongoing dialogue and planned engagements signal a robust commitment to advancing defence cooperation and addressing contemporary security challenges collaboratively.





