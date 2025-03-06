



Russia has firmly stated that it would view the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as an official involvement by NATO in the ongoing conflict. This stance was reiterated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who emphasised that Moscow categorically opposes any deal allowing European troops to act as peacekeepers in Ukraine.





Lavrov noted that the presence of such forces would be seen as the "undisguised involvement of NATO countries in a war against the Russian Federation," which is unacceptable to Russia.





Lavrov's comments underscore the deep-seated concerns Russia has about NATO's role in Ukraine. Moscow perceives any NATO-related military presence in Ukraine as a direct threat to its sovereignty and security interests.





This opposition is not limited to troops operating under a NATO banner; Russia also views troops from NATO member states, even if deployed under a different flag, as a form of NATO involvement.





The idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine has been discussed among European countries, but it faces significant challenges. Many European nations are hesitant to send troops without U.S. support, and there is no consensus on the number of peacekeepers needed or their rules of engagement.





Russia's firm stance against such a deployment further complicates the situation, making it unlikely that European peacekeepers will be deployed without significant diplomatic breakthroughs or pressure on Russia.





ANI







