



Zen Technologies, a Hyderabad-based defence company, has been granted its third patent for the T-90 Tank Simulator, specifically for the Containerised Driving Simulator System (T-90-DS). This cutting-edge simulator is designed to enhance the training of Indian Army tank operators by providing an immersive and realistic experience.





The T-90-DS is a portable, high-fidelity training solution that replicates the tank driver's station with full controls and a six-degree-of-freedom (6-DOF) motion platform, accurately simulating the movements of a T-90 tank across diverse terrains.





The simulator integrates artificial intelligence-driven, scenario-based training modules, enabling personnel to prepare for various combat environments such as urban warfare, desert operations, and night manoeuvres.





It also incorporates virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to enhance situational awareness and provide real-time battlefield scenarios, supporting crew coordination and multi-unit training.





This latest patent adds to Zen Technologies' previous patents for the Basic Gunnery Simulator (BGS) and Crew Gunnery Simulator (CGS) for the T-90 tank, as well as three patents for T-72 and BMP-II tank simulator variants.





The T-90-DS is designed as a containerized, plug-and-play system, allowing it to be easily transported and set up at military bases, thereby reducing logistical challenges associated with live tank training.





The patent, filed on March 24, 2022, is valid until March 24, 2042, and marks Zen Technologies' fourth patent in 2025 and its 14th in the fiscal year 2024-25.





Agencies







