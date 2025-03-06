



Pakistan has been ranked as the world's second-most terrorism-affected country in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025, according to a report by the Institute for Economics and Peace. This significant rise is attributed to a substantial increase in terrorist incidents and fatalities within the country.





In 2024, Pakistan experienced a dramatic 45% surge in terrorism-related deaths, with the total rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081. The number of terrorist attacks more than doubled, jumping from 517 incidents in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, marking the first time attacks have exceeded 1,000 since the inception of the index.





The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has emerged as the deadliest terrorist organization in the country, responsible for 52% of all terrorism-related deaths in 2024. The group carried out 482 attacks, resulting in 558 deaths, which represents a 91% increase from the previous year.





The TTP's increased operational capacity is linked to the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, which has allowed militant groups to use Afghan territory as a base for launching attacks against Pakistan.





The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan remain the most heavily affected regions, accounting for over 96% of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan during 2024.





Baloch rebels also intensified their activities, with a significant increase in attacks and fatalities compared to the previous year. The GTI report highlights the deteriorating security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where militant groups have intensified their operations.





