



Russian companies made their debut at the Smart Cities India Expo 2025, held from March 19 to 21 in New Delhi, marking a significant step in international cooperation for urban development. Organized under the national brand "Made in Russia" and supported by the Russian Export Centre (REC), this participation included 14 companies from various regions of Russia, such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Novosibirsk, showcasing innovative technologies for smart cities, including charging stations, water purification systems, and energy-saving solutions.





Anna Benediktova, a representative of the REC in India, highlighted that many of these companies have established a presence in the Indian market through joint ventures and successful pilot projects with local governments. The exhibition served as a valuable platform for both seasoned participants and newcomers to engage with potential partners.





The REC facilitated over 150 business-to-business meetings during the expo, creating opportunities for Russian firms to forge agreements and expand their networks within India's burgeoning digital economy. The event attracted significant interest from Indian stakeholders, including large developers and firms involved in green energy and urban infrastructure projects.





The Smart Cities India Expo is recognized as a pivotal event for promoting sustainable development and innovation in urban environments. It draws thousands of visitors and exhibitors, making it an ideal venue for fostering discussions on enhancing India's digital landscape and socio-economic growth.





ANI







