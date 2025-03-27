



The Third Session of the India-Uganda Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was held in New Delhi on March 25-26, 2025, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic relations between the two countries after a 23-year hiatus. The meeting, as highlighted in a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underscored the commitment of both nations to expand and diversify their bilateral trade, which currently does not reflect their full potential.





During the discussions, key sectors were identified for boosting trade and investment, including minerals, coffee, cocoa products, pulses, spices, dairy products, essential oils, plastic raw materials, fruits, vegetables, and residual chemical products. Additionally, cooperation in areas such as mining, banking, digital infrastructure, MSME development, health care, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, critical minerals—particularly Rare Earth Elements (REE)—and petrochemicals was prioritized.





Both India and Uganda agreed to explore various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing collaboration in several sectors. These include the recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia and partnerships in public works and infrastructure, agriculture and allied sectors, traditional medicine, and telemedicine. Strengthening ties in standardization and investment promotion was also a focal point of the discussions.





Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary from India's Department of Commerce, emphasized the deep economic ties between India and Uganda during his address at the inaugural session. He pointed out the growing partnership in trade and investment and highlighted the importance of collaboration in sectors such as e-commerce, MSME cluster development, pharmaceuticals, solar energy, and rural electrification.





The JTC meeting was co-chaired by Priya P Nair from India and Ambassador Elly Kamahungye Kafeero from Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ugandan delegation included 28 members representing various ministries and Uganda's diplomatic mission in India. The discussions were characterized by a cordial atmosphere with both sides expressing strong interest in deepening their trade and investment cooperation.





As part of their visit to India, the Ugandan delegation also toured the Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to gain insights into India's industrial and export ecosystem. The deliberations at this session of the JTC were seen as forward-looking and indicative of a robust and growing economic partnership between India and Uganda.





