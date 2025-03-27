



During a recent press conference, Vanessa Lloyd, the deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), warned that Pakistan could engage in foreign interference activities against Canada. She stated that such actions would align with Pakistan's strategic goals to enhance political, security, and economic stability while countering India's growing global influence.





Lloyd also highlighted concerns regarding India, asserting that the Indian government possesses both the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes to exert its geopolitical influence. This follows similar allegations made by Canada against both nations last year, which India has categorically denied.





In an unclassified summary released by CSIS in April 2024, the agency detailed potential foreign interference during the 2019 and 2021 Canadian general elections. The report claimed that in 2021, India targeted specific electoral districts with significant Indian-origin voters who were sympathetic to the Khalistani movement or pro-Pakistan sentiments. It further alleged that a proxy agent of the Indian government may have attempted to influence democratic processes through illicit financial support to favored candidates, potentially without their knowledge.





Additionally, CSIS accused Pakistan of covertly attempting to influence federal politics before the 2019 election to advance its interests. In response to these allegations, India labeled the investigation as baseless and accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs.





The tensions between India and Canada have escalated following accusations from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India dismissed as "absurd."





Beyond India and Pakistan, Canada’s spy agency has indicated that China and Russia might also seek to interfere in its elections. Lloyd noted that China is likely to employ AI-enabled tools and social media to manipulate narratives favourable to its interests while targeting Chinese ethnic communities in Canada through clandestine means.





Similarly, she mentioned that Russia has been working on building networks across social media platforms to amplify Kremlin narratives and may opportunistically conduct information manipulation operations directed at Canadians.





