In the Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, a tragic incident occurred when three youths were killed by terrorists. The victims, identified as Yogesh Singh, 32, Darshan Singh, 40, and Varun Singh, 15, were part of a wedding procession when they went missing on March 5.





Their bodies were discovered on March 8 in a wooded area near a waterfall in the Malhar region. Union Minister Jitendra Singh condemned the killings, attributing them to terrorists and suggesting a "deep conspiracy" to destabilize the region's peace.





The incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests in the area, with a shutdown observed in Billawar and adjoining areas. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a thorough investigation into the killings, assuring that the perpetrators will be held accountable soon.





The Union Home Secretary is also visiting Jammu to assess the situation and ensure that such incidents do not recur.





The killings have been described as "barbaric" by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who emphasized the need for strong condemnation of such acts.





The situation in Kathua is considered "deeply alarming" by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who warned of attempts to stoke communal tensions in the sensitive region.





The area has seen a significant presence of terrorists and multiple terror attacks in recent years, contributing to heightened security concerns.





Agencies







