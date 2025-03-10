



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently highlighted the significant contributions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in expanding the dimensions of India's defence manufacturing sector. This statement was made during a ceremony in Bengaluru where the first rear fuselage for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A was handed over to HAL by Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Limited, a private Indian industry.





Singh termed this event as a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing public-private partnerships in the sector.





HAL has been instrumental in bolstering India's armed forces by integrating the latest technologies and platforms. The company is seen as the backbone of the country's defence and aerospace sector, with private companies like L&T, Alpha Tocol, TATA Advanced Systems, and VEM Technologies playing crucial supporting roles.





The integration of the rear fuselage, produced by a private partner, into the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft will enable HAL to meet additional delivery commitments to the Indian Air Force starting from 2025-26.





Singh also commended the collaboration between HAL and private sector companies, noting that this partnership is strengthening the armed forces and opening new avenues for manufacturing and research and development.





The event underscored India's progress towards achieving self-reliance in defence, with indigenous manufacturing providing added strength to the country's air warriors in protecting its borders. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and officials from HAL.





ANI







