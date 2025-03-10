



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his visit to the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of India-UK relations.





During his visit, Jaishankar met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, among other dignitaries, to discuss a range of topics including bilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and global issues like the Ukraine conflict.





The meetings highlighted the positive momentum in the relationship, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which encompasses areas such as trade, technology, and security.





Jaishankar's visit also saw the opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, reflecting India's expanding footprint in the UK and enhancing regional economic ties.





The UK welcomed Indian investment deals worth over £100 million, which are expected to create jobs and boost economic growth.





Discussions on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were also a key focus, with both sides expressing confidence in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement soon.





However, the visit was marred by a security breach involving pro-Khalistani protesters, which India condemned strongly, urging the UK to take action against such elements.





Despite this incident, the overall tone of the visit remained positive, with both countries emphasizing their shared interests and the potential for further collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence, telecoms, and critical minerals.





The visit underscored the growing importance of the India-UK partnership in fostering stability and prosperity in an uncertain global environment.





