Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently presented a comprehensive report from the empowered committee for capability enhancement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





"It was chaired by the defence secretary with the vice-chief of air staff, secretary (defence production), secretary (Department of Defence R and D) and chairman DRDO, DG acquisition as members and deputy chief of air staff as member secretary," according to the statement.





This comes after the IAF chief highlighted the air force's significant shortfall in fighter jets, emphasising the need to induct 40 fighter jets annually to maintain combat readiness. The report outlines a strategic roadmap for modernising the IAF through technological advancements, force optimisation, and self-reliance in defence production.





Key initiatives include increasing fighter squadrons, procuring advanced platforms like Rafale and TEJAS jets, and developing next-generation aircraft in collaboration with private sector companies.





The committee also emphasises the integration of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and private companies to enhance indigenous production and reduce foreign dependency.





The Defence Minister has directed the swift implementation of these recommendations to strengthen India's aerospace capabilities and ensure national security.





The report specifically emphasises the need for increased self-reliance in the aerospace sector through greater participation of the private sector.





The report highlights the importance of upgrading existing fighter jet fleets and developing enhanced defence infrastructure, including airbases and emergency landing strips.





This comes at a critical time when the IAF faces significant operational gaps, including a shortage of fighter squadrons—currently at 30 compared to the authorised strength of 42.5.





The committee's recommendations include short, medium, and long-term measures to address these gaps. Key areas of focus include increasing the number of fighter squadrons, inducting additional force-multipliers like airborne early-warning systems and mid-air refuelers, and enhancing air defence capabilities with advanced missiles.





The IAF is also exploring options to boost fighter jet production, aiming to induct 35 to 40 jets annually to address the current shortfall.





Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has highlighted the urgency of these measures, noting that the IAF must induct new fighters rapidly to maintain combat readiness.





The air force is considering collaborations with foreign original equipment manufacturers to set up production lines in India, which would provide an alternative to relying solely on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for fighter jet production.





This approach is part of a broader strategy to balance self-reliance with the need for potent military capabilities, especially as India faces challenges from neighbouring countries and seeks to develop indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighters like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The Defence Ministry has directed that the committee's recommendations be implemented in a time-bound manner, underscoring the importance of timely action to address the IAF's capability gaps.





In addition to addressing current delays, the IAF plans to order 97 more TEJAS MK-1A fighters at an estimated cost of around ₹67,000 crore. The TEJAS MK-1A is a 4.5-generation fighter jet designed to play a key role in modernising the IAF's fleet under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





Over the next decade, the IAF expects to operate around 350 TEJAS variants, including MK-1, MK-1A, and the advanced MK-2 versions. The timely delivery of these jets is critical for maintaining the IAF's operational strength, especially as the force faces challenges from neighbouring countries.





