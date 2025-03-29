



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, highlighted India's close monitoring of crimes and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and its efforts to raise these issues internationally. He detailed 10 incidents involving attacks on Hindus in February 2025, including seven cases of abduction and forced conversion, two cases of abduction, and one incident of police action against students celebrating Holi.





Additionally, three incidents targeted the Sikh community, including attacks, threats over reopening a gurdwara, and abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl. Two cases involved the Ahmadiyya community, including mosque sealing and desecration of graves, while one case involved a Christian individual charged with blasphemy.





Jaishankar emphasized India's international efforts to address these issues, citing remarks by Indian representatives at the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly. These representatives condemned Pakistan for systematic human rights abuses, persecution of minorities, and erosion of democratic values as state policies.





Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) released a report for the first quarter of 2025, documenting an increase in victimization rates among religious minorities in Pakistan. The report highlighted cases such as the false accusation against Wasif Masih, a Christian youth publicly humiliated in Faisalabad. HRFP criticized the lack of justice and protection for minorities due to resource constraints and the emboldened mindset of perpetrators backed by influential figures.





ANI







