



US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's recent visit to India underscored the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and India, significantly enhanced by the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump.





This visit marked Gabbard's first multi-nation trip as DNI, which included stops in Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, and France, focusing on critical issues such as intelligence-sharing, defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and addressing transnational threats.





During her two-and-a-half-day stay in New Delhi, Gabbard engaged in high-level discussions with key Indian officials, including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





Her participation in the Raisina Dialogue allowed her to emphasise the collective efforts toward achieving President Trump's vision of a peaceful and prosperous global society. Gabbard articulated that "securing peace through strength requires strong leadership" and highlighted the importance of fostering cultural and economic ties to mitigate conflicts.





In her remarks, Gabbard expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his invitation to the Raisina Dialogue and reiterated the long-standing ties between the two nations. She noted that her discussions were aimed at building upon the momentum created by previous joint statements from Trump and Modi during their meetings.





Gabbard's visit not only reinforced US-India ties but also showcased her nuanced understanding of the Indo-Pacific region's complexities, as she sought to advance America's strategic interests under Trump's administration. Following her engagements in India, Gabbard continued her trip with discussions on counterterrorism in France before returning to Washington D.C.





