



Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 21 March, 2025 at New Delhi. This agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration in defence research and development, aimed at enhancing technological innovation for the Indian Armed Forces.





The MoU was signed by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, HQ IDS, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan and Additional Secretary, DST Shri Sunil Kumar in the presence of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General JP Mathew and Secretary DST, Shri Abhay Karandikar.





The partnership seeks to leverage DST's extensive R&D capabilities to address the evolving needs of the Armed Forces by aligning defence technology research with national science initiatives, thereby enhancing the defence sector's self-reliance in critical technology domains.





Under this MoU, DST will facilitate access to its research infrastructure, expertise and academic institutions to meet the defence sector's requirements. The collaboration will focus on developing advanced military technologies and fostering innovation, contributing to the overall goal of building self-reliance in critical defence capabilities.





This partnership underscores the joint commitment to promoting cutting-edge research, aligning with the national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and emphasises a whole-of-nation approach towards enhancing the country’s defence preparedness.





