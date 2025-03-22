



During the recent Raisina Dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed questions regarding the United States' foreign policy and its implications for a potential new world order.





In a somewhat humorous yet pointed remark, Jaishankar suggested that inquiries about U.S. intentions should be directed at Americans themselves, emphasising that India is focused on maximising its own options and engaging with both the U.S. and the Global South. He highlighted India's strategy of enhancing technological capabilities and improving economic turnover as part of its growth trajectory in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.





Jaishankar's comments come amid concerns about the U.S. withdrawing from international agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO), actions that have raised alarms about their impact on global cooperation and multilateralism.





He noted that these developments necessitate India to find reliable trade partners and navigate the complexities of global economic interactions, which are increasingly influenced by national security considerations.





Moreover, Jaishankar pointed out that India's diplomatic strategy involves balancing relationships with various global powers while asserting its own interests.





This approach positions India as a significant player in shaping future global dynamics, especially as it seeks to engage effectively with both Western nations and emerging economies.





As India continues to assert its role on the global stage, it is poised to leverage its unique strengths in technology and manufacturing to foster international partnerships and contribute to a more balanced world order.





