



India has launched a comprehensive relief operation, Operation Brahma, to assist Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday. The disaster has caused significant destruction, with the death toll reaching 694 and over 1,670 injured in the Mandalay region alone. Early estimates from the US Geological Survey suggest fatalities could exceed 10,000.





Two C-17 aircraft carrying 118 members of the Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and 60 tons of relief material have landed in Myanmar. This unit includes Women and Child Care services and will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre to provide trauma care, emergency surgeries, and essential medical support.





A C-130 aircraft also landed in Naypyitaw with 38 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and an additional 10 tons of relief material.





India has sent tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines as part of the relief supplies.





Earlier shipments included 15 tons of aid delivered to Yangon via a C-130J aircraft.





Two Indian naval ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, have delivered 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Myanmar.





India's Role As First Responder





India has been proactive in responding to regional crises, underscoring its commitment to humanitarian assistance. Five relief flights have already landed in Myanmar as part of this operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Myanmar, emphasizing India's readiness to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.





