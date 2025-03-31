



Jammu and Kashmir Police have refuted claims that terrorists snatched weapons during the recent two-day encounter in Kathua district, emphasising that all unaccounted weapons and belongings of the four slain policemen have been recovered.





The encounter in the Safiyan forest area resulted in the deaths of four policemen and two Pakistani terrorists linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.





A police spokesperson clarified that rumours circulating on social media about weapon-snatching are false.





Instead, it was the terrorists who fled in panic, leaving behind their weapons and kits due to the relentless action by the Special Operations Group of the local police. The spokesperson warned of strict legal action against individuals spreading false propaganda that undermines national security.





Agencies







