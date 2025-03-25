



The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are set to enhance their maritime capabilities with the imminent induction of two advanced warships, Himgiri and Androth, following successful Contractor Sea Trials (CSTs) completed on March 3, 2025. These trials are critical as they assess the seaworthiness and operational readiness of the vessels, evaluating factors such as speed, manoeuvrability, and onboard equipment performance.





It features enhanced stealth capabilities and is equipped for various combat scenarios, including anti-ship and anti-submarine operations.

Two top-quality warships are being built in Kolkata by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), a leading Indian warship manufacturer. The company successfully completed Contractor Sea Trials (CSTs) for both ships -- Himgiri and Androth -- on March 3.

“Contractor Sea Trials or CST is considered the final stage of construction, where a vessel’s seaworthiness is tested. Several factors, such as speed, manoeuvrability, and the performance of onboard equipment, are evaluated,” a senior official from GRSE explained.





Warship Specifications





Himgiri: This vessel is an advanced frigate and the first of three Project-17A Advanced Frigates being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.





Androth: This ship is the second of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercrafts (ASW SWCs) designed for operations in coastal waters. It focuses on anti-submarine warfare, equipped with advanced sonar systems and lightweight torpedoes to detect and neutralize underwater threats.





The successful completion of CSTs for both ships marks a significant milestone in India's naval shipbuilding efforts. Senior officials from GRSE, the Indian Navy, and classification societies monitored the trials to ensure compliance with naval standards. Additionally, INS Arnala, the first ASW SWC in this series, has also completed its trials and will be delivered to the Navy shortly.





GRSE has a long history of shipbuilding in India, having delivered over 790 platforms, including 110 warships to both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The company was the first to build a warship for the Indian Navy post-independence in 1961. This development aligns with India's broader strategy to bolster its maritime strength amid increasing regional challenges.





