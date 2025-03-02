



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK, France, and Ukraine will collaborate on a peace proposal for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which they intend to present to the United States.





This initiative follows a tumultuous meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where Trump publicly criticised Zelenskyy. The proposed peace plan aims to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine by ensuring the country's sovereignty and security through a combination of defensive capabilities, European security guarantees, and a U.S. "backstop" to deter future Russian aggression.





The UK and France have been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen support for Ukraine, with discussions also involving the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire. Despite the recent strain in U.S.-Ukraine relations,





European leaders remain committed to maintaining a united front in negotiations with Russia. Starmer emphasised the importance of U.S. involvement in ensuring the success of any peace agreement, as he believes American security guarantees are crucial for deterring Russian aggression.





The peace proposal is set to be discussed at a summit in London, where leaders from over a dozen countries, including France, Germany, and representatives from NATO and the European Union, will gather to reinforce support for Ukraine. The summit aims to secure a just and lasting peace that protects European security and Ukraine's sovereignty.





Despite challenges posed by recent U.S. diplomatic actions, European leaders are determined to play a leading role in resolving the conflict and ensuring Ukraine's security.





