



The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) recently conducted the annual Joint Electromagnetic Board Meeting (JEMB) on November 13, 2024, under the chairmanship of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). This strategic meeting aimed to achieve synergy in joint electronic warfare (EW) operations among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The event was attended by senior officials from the three services, along with representatives from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Department of Defence Production (DDP), and industry stakeholders.





The meeting focused on several key areas, including advancements in electronic warfare, signature management, emerging technologies, electromagnetic interference (EMI), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), spectrum management, and human resource development.





A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the AI-enabled 'e-Tarang System', developed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). This system is designed to automate the planning and management of defence spectrum, ensuring interference-free operations for defence equipment during both wartime and peacetime.





The JEMB also released the Technical Newsletter 2024, which provides insights into emerging technologies that are poised to revolutionise modern warfare. The newsletter underscores the joint commitment of the services to advancing defence technology.





The meeting emphasised the importance of integrating electronic warfare assets across the services for effective joint operations, citing the successful joint EW exercise held in September 2024 as an example of strategic collaboration.





The JEMB meeting reinforced India's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in spectrum warfare and electronic warfare, aligning with the broader goal of adaptive defence strategies`.





