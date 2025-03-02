

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently unveiled a mock-up of the BM-04 missile at the 'Vigyan Vaibhav' defence exhibition in Hyderabad. Described as a Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM), the BM-04 is designed to counter enemy anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities, which are strategic systems used by adversaries like China and Pakistan to restrict operational freedom in contested zones.

The BM-04 incorporates a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) atop a two-stage booster, suggesting it may achieve speeds exceeding Mach 5, blending ballistic reach with hypersonic agility. This configuration allows for low-altitude, unpredictable flight paths that can evade radar and missile defences, making it ideal for penetrating A2/AD systems.

The BM-04's design aligns with DRDO's expanding hypersonic portfolio, which includes successful tests of long-range hypersonic missiles. In November 2024, DRDO conducted a historic flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile capable of carrying various payloads over 1,500 km.

This technology mirrors the BM-04's C-HGB, suggesting that the BM-04 could leverage similar scramjet or booster technology, scaled for SRBM duties.

While DRDO has not disclosed specific details on the BM-04's range, payload, or timeline, its unveiling marks a significant step in India's missile development, potentially offering a rapid and precise strike capability within a 1,000 km radius.

The BM-04's unveiling has sparked speculation among analysts, who see it as more than a conventional SRBM due to its hypersonic glide body.

This feature enables the missile to manoeuvre during flight, evading conventional missile defence systems.

The BM-04's role in India's Integrated Rocket Force ambitions is also being considered, as it could complement existing systems like Pralay and hypersonic missiles for layered deterrence. Despite the lack of concrete information, the BM-04 represents a promising development in India's defence capabilities, particularly in countering regional threats.





Here are some key features and implications of this missile system:





Key Features of BM-04 SRBM





The BM-04 has a range of 400-1500 km, which places it within the short to medium-range category, though it is officially classified as a Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM).





It uses two-stage solid propulsion, which provides reliability and quick response times.





The BM-04 using inertial navigation system and satellite navigation as its guidance system.





The missile has a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 30 meters, indicating high precision.





It is canister launched, which enhances its mobility and readiness. The diameter of the missile is 1.2 meters, slightly thicker than the Agni-I Prime (A1P).





The BM-04 features a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) atop a two-stage booster, suggesting capabilities beyond conventional SRBMs, potentially allowing it to evade radar and missile defences.





Implications And Strategic Role





Versatility And Modernisation: The BM-04 contributes to making India's Rocket Force more versatile and world-class by integrating advanced technologies like hypersonic glide bodies. This enhances India's ability to counter anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems deployed by adversaries.





Regional Security: Its range and precision make it suitable for targeting enemy radar sites, missile batteries, or naval vessels within a 1,000 km radius, addressing regional security challenges, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





Hypersonic Capability





The inclusion of a C-HGB aligns with India's expanding hypersonic portfolio, following the successful test of a long-range hypersonic missile in November 2024. This suggests that the BM-04 could be part of a broader strategy to develop a family of hypersonic systems. The BM-04 SRBM's hypersonic capability significantly enhances its effectiveness in several ways:





Enhanced Survivability





Manoeuvrability And Unpredictability: Hypersonic missiles like the BM-04 can change direction during flight, making them harder to intercept compared to traditional ballistic missiles, which follow a predictable trajectory. This manoeuvrability reduces the effectiveness of enemy air defences.





Low-Altitude Flight: Hypersonic missiles typically operate at low altitudes, which delays detection by radar systems. This reduces the reaction time available to adversaries, making interception more challenging.





Improved Penetration of Defences





A2/AD Countermeasures: The BM-04's hypersonic glide body can penetrate anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems more effectively than conventional ballistic missiles. Its speed and manoeuvrability allow it to evade layered defences, targeting critical enemy assets like radar sites and missile batteries.





Speed And Energy: Although hypersonic missiles may lose speed during the glide phase, their initial high speeds provide a significant kinetic energy advantage, enhancing their ability to penetrate hardened targets.





Strategic Advantages





Deterrence And Flexibility: The BM-04's hypersonic capability adds to India's military deterrence by providing a rapid, precise strike option against time-critical targets. This flexibility is crucial in modern warfare, where speed and adaptability are key.





Technological Advancement: The development of hypersonic technology demonstrates India's commitment to advancing its military capabilities, aligning with global trends in hypersonic weapon development.





Specific Threats And Countermeasures





The BM-04 SRBM is designed to counter specific threats, particularly those related to anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems deployed by adversaries like China and Pakistan. These A2/AD strategies involve using layered air defences, anti-ship missiles, and radar networks to restrict operational freedom in contested zones.





A2/AD Systems: The BM-04's design, featuring a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB), allows it to evade radar and missile defences. This capability is crucial for penetrating A2/AD "bubbles" and targeting enemy radar sites, missile batteries, or naval vessels within a 1,000 km radius.





Chinese DF-21D And DF-17 Missiles: These missiles pose a significant threat to Indian naval assets and forward bases. The BM-04 serves as a counterpunch by offering rapid, precise strikes against such threats.





Regional Security Challenges: The BM-04 addresses regional security challenges, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Its hypersonic glide body enables low-altitude, unpredictable flight paths, making it effective against layered defences.





By countering these threats, the BM-04 enhances India's military deterrence and operational flexibility, contributing to a more versatile and world-class Rocket Force.





The BM-04 SRBM represents a significant advancement in India's missile capabilities, combining traditional SRBM characteristics with cutting-edge hypersonic technology to enhance its military deterrence and operational flexibility.





The BM-04's hypersonic capability makes it a formidable asset for India's Rocket Force, enhancing its ability to counter modern threats and maintain strategic superiority.





