



Ukraine has recently surpassed India as the world's top arms importer, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This shift is largely due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, which began in February 2022, according to a report by SIPRI.





Ukraine's arms imports have increased dramatically, with the country becoming the largest recipient of heavy weapons globally between 2020 and 2024. During this period, Ukraine's arms imports rose nearly a hundredfold compared to the previous five years, with almost 9% of all global arms exports going to Ukraine.





India has been a significant player in the global arms market, ranking as the world's second-largest arms importer in recent years. The country's arms imports are largely driven by perceived threats from both China and Pakistan. However, between 2015-19 and 2020-24, India's arms imports decreased by 9.3 per cent. This reduction reflects India's efforts to enhance its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, making it less reliant on imports.

Russia remains India's largest arms supplier, accounting for 36 per cent of its imports during 2020-24. However, this share is significantly lower than in previous periods, such as 55 per cent in 2015-19 and 72 per cent in 2010-14. India is increasingly diversifying its arms suppliers, with Western countries like France and the United States becoming more prominent.





The United States has been the primary supplier of arms to Ukraine, accounting for 45% of the country's imports, followed by Germany and Poland with 12% and 11%, respectively.





The surge in European arms imports, which increased by 155% from 2020 to 2024, is also attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as other European nations have sought to bolster their defences in response to Russian aggression.





