



U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, March 18, 2025, to discuss efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.





President Trump announced this planned conversation while aboard Air Force One, expressing optimism about the potential for a resolution following recent constructive discussions between U.S. and Russian officials.





He indicated that "significant progress" had been made over the weekend and emphasized the urgency of concluding the conflict, which has resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides.





During the call, Trump aims to negotiate a proposed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted, while also addressing critical issues such as territorial concessions and control of key assets like the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.





Both leaders have acknowledged that serious discussions are needed to resolve the sticking points of the ceasefire agreement, with Trump stating that they would discuss "dividing up certain assets" during their conversation.





Trump has previously expressed a strong desire to spare Ukrainian lives and end what he described as a "horrible massacre," urging Putin to consider humanitarian aspects in their negotiations.





The Kremlin confirmed the upcoming call but refrained from disclosing specific topics, maintaining that the details of presidential conversations are typically kept confidential.





As both nations continue to engage in military actions, the outcome of today's dialogue could be pivotal in shaping the future of the conflict.





