



The United States and Ukraine are planning to hold high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, aiming to establish a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict with Russia.





This development follows a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, which led to a suspension of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.





The U.S. delegation, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, is set to meet with Ukrainian officials in either Riyadh or Jeddah next week.





President Zelenskyy has been making efforts to mend relations with the U.S., including sending a letter to President Trump, which was viewed positively by the U.S. administration.





Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before engaging with U.S. officials later in the week.





The talks in Saudi Arabia mark a significant diplomatic re-engagement between the U.S. and Ukraine after their recent public breakdown.





The goal of these talks is to create a pathway for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with the U.S. playing a facilitating role. The meeting is seen as a positive step towards resolving the conflict, which has been ongoing since February 2022.





Despite recent tensions, both sides have expressed optimism about the potential for renewed cooperation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.





Agencies







