



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is under the spotlight on March 7, 2025, following the company's recent acquisition of additional orders worth ₹577 crore since February 20, 2025.





These new orders include a variety of advanced technologies such as airborne electronic warfare products, an advanced composite communication system for submarines, Doppler weather radar, train communication systems, radar upgrades, spares, and services.





With these additions, BEL's total order inflow for the current financial year has reached ₹13,724 crore.





In February, BEL also secured significant contracts, including a ₹1,220 crore deal with the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 149 Software Defined Radios for the Indian Coast Guard, and various other orders worth ₹962 crore, which included a ₹610 crore contract to supply an Electro-Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy.





Agencies







