



An extensive outreach program was conducted by the Army Recruitment Officer (ARO), Rangapahar, in Kohima to enhance Indian Army recruitment. The event, held on March 5, 2025, was organized in coordination with the Directorate of Employment Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (ITI),





Government of Nagaland. Over 240 eligible students, including 115 boys and 125 girls, attended the program, which covered various aspects of the Agnipath scheme, including its advantages and opportunities post four years of service.





Additionally, modalities of officer entry schemes such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Military Nursing Services (MNS), and Territorial Army (TA) were elaborated upon. Participants were briefed on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and selection processes for each scheme, and they received handouts, posters, and other publicity materials.





In a similar effort, an Indian Army Recruitment Outreach program was held at Rangapahar on February 5, 2025, in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya. This event aimed to enhance recruitment of Agniveer aspirants and was attended by over 150 students, including 60 girls.





The program covered the Agnipath scheme, its benefits, and officer-level entry schemes. Aspirants were informed about eligibility criteria, application processes, and selection procedures, along with details about the Army's organisation and types of Arms and Services.





These outreach programs reflect the Indian Army's efforts to modernize recruitment processes, particularly through the Agnipath scheme, which offers a four-year tenure to young recruits. The scheme aims to create a younger, more dynamic, and technology-oriented workforce, with a select percentage of Agniveers being absorbed into permanent service after their tenure.





Despite its transformative potential, the scheme also presents challenges such as maintaining quality intake and addressing mental health issues, which are being addressed through comprehensive training and support systems.





Agencies







