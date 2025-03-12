



US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are reportedly set to visit India later this month, marking Vance's second international trip since assuming office.





The visit follows his recent engagements in France and Germany, where he participated in high-level discussions with European leaders and delivered a notable address at the Munich Security Conference.





The trip to India holds significant personal importance for Second Lady Usha Vance, as her parents emigrated from India to the United States, and this will be her first return to her ancestral homeland in her role as second lady.





The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties between the U.S. and India, with potential discussions on trade, security cooperation, and technology partnerships.





India is a crucial ally for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region, and this visit aligns with U.S. strategic interests in the area.





The visit will come amidst ongoing bitter trade tensions between the two nations. The U.S. criticises India's high tariffs on American products, including a 150% tariff on alcohol and 100% on agricultural goods. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently highlighted these tariffs, emphasising their impact on American businesses, particularly Kentucky bourbon exports, and underscoring President Trump's commitment to addressing trade imbalances.





Earlier this year, Vice President Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the AI Summit in Paris. The meeting included a personal touch as they celebrated the birthday of Vance's son, Vivek, with Modi gifting an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to their daughter, Mirabel Rose. Both leaders expressed mutual respect and gratitude during the interaction.





The trip will be closely watched by international stakeholders, given Vance's forthright diplomatic approach and the evolving dynamics of U.S.-India relations.





In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance in Paris, where they discussed topics including artificial intelligence.





This upcoming visit to India is anticipated to further enhance cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.





ANI







