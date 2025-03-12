



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a critical challenge in maintaining its operational readiness due to the depletion of its fighter squadron strength, which has dropped to 31 squadrons against the sanctioned requirement of 42.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue, emphasizing the need for swift modernization and expansion of India's aerial capabilities.





Efforts are underway to stabilise the production of the indigenous TEJAS jets Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to deliver 12 TEJAS aircraft in 2025, with plans to increase production to 20 aircraft annually thereafter.





Past delays in TEJAS deliveries were attributed to supply chain issues with General Electric's F-404 engines, which are now being resolved.





The IAF's current strength of 31 squadrons is insufficient to meet operational requirements, especially in light of potential two-front conflicts with China and Pakistan. The gap is exacerbated by the retirement of ageing aircraft like MiG-21s and Jaguars without adequate replacements.





Even optimistic projections suggest that squadron strength may only rise to 35-36 by 2035, falling short of the sanctioned target.





A high-level committee chaired by Defence Secretary Singh has been tasked with creating a roadmap to address capability gaps. This includes recommendations for short-, medium-, and long-term solutions.





The government is exploring additional options to rapidly scale up IAF strength, including foreign acquisitions and expediting indigenous programs like TEJAS MK-1A, MK-2, and the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program for 114 jets.





The declining squadron strength poses risks to India's ability to conduct sustained air operations across its vast territory, particularly against adversaries with larger combined fleets.





The emphasis on "Make in India" initiatives aims to boost domestic aerospace capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





Challenges In Increasing The IAF's Squadron Strength





The Indian Air Force (IAF) faces several challenges in increasing its fighter squadron strength to the sanctioned target of 42 squadrons. These challenges include:





The IAF's current fleet includes many ageing aircraft such as MiG-21s, Jaguars, and Mirage 2000s, which are being retired without timely replacements. For instance, two MiG-21 squadrons will retire by 2025, and 120 Jaguar aircraft are set to phase out by 2030, further reducing squadron strength.





The production of indigenous fighter jets like the TEJAS Mk1A and Mk2 has been delayed due to supply chain issues, such as delays in engine deliveries. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has struggled to meet delivery timelines, impacting fleet replenishment.





While the IAF plans to acquire 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) from foreign manufacturers, the procurement process is lengthy, with no contracts finalized yet. Additionally, geopolitical factors like the Ukraine-Russia conflict have delayed the procurement of MiG-29s and Su-30MKIs from Russia.





The IAF lacks sufficient force multipliers like mid-air refuelling tankers and airborne early-warning systems (AEW&C), which are essential for maximizing operational efficiency. Currently, it operates only six IL-78 tankers and three Phalcon AWACS, far below requirements.





India lags behind adversaries like China in terms of manufacturing speed and advanced technologies for fighter jets. This technological gap affects the timely induction of new platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Although the IAF officially operates 31 squadrons, serviceability issues and spare part shortages mean that not all aircraft are combat-ready at any given time. This further reduces effective operational strength.





The IAF requires a minimum of 42 squadrons to handle potential conflicts with both Pakistan and China simultaneously. However, even optimistic projections suggest that squadron strength will only reach 35-36 by the mid-2030s. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach, including expediting indigenous production, finalizing foreign acquisitions, and enhancing support infrastructure for force multipliers.





What Role Does The TEJAS Play In Addressing The IAF's Squadron Shortage





The TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) plays a critical role in addressing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) squadron shortage through its indigenous design, operational capabilities, and long-term potential. Here are the key ways TEJAS contributes:





The IAF has already operationalised two squadrons of TEJAS MK-1 aircraft, which are actively employed in operational roles and have participated in international exercises like Tarang Shakti. These aircraft provide immediate relief by replacing retired platforms such as MiG-21s, helping stabilize squadron numbers.





The IAF has contracted 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, with deliveries starting from February 2024. An additional 97 MK-1A aircraft are under procurement, bringing the total planned fleet to 220 aircraft. These acquisitions aim to bridge the gap left by retiring older aircraft like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and Jaguars.





The TEJAS MK-2 is under development as a multi-role combat aircraft designed to replace platforms like Mirage-2000, MiG-29, and Jaguars. It will feature advanced capabilities such as higher thrust engines, electronic warfare suites, and improved maintainability. Alongside the AMCA, future variants of TEJAS are expected to form the backbone of IAF's fleet.





As part of India's "Make in India" initiative, TEJAS strengthens domestic aerospace capabilities and reduces reliance on foreign suppliers. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been tasked with ramping up production to meet delivery timelines.





TEJAS is pivotal in addressing IAF's fighter shortfall, its effectiveness depends on overcoming production delays and ensuring timely induction of advanced variants.



