



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to induct new multi-role fighter jets within the next four to five years through a fast-tracked global tender.





The move is crucial as the IAF faces a decline in its fleet due to the phasing out of older MiG series aircraft and delays in the induction of indigenous aircraft like the TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A. A high-level committee, headed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, has recommended the acquisition of 114 multi-role fighter jets to enhance combat capabilities and maintain squadron strength over the next decade, alongside indigenous jets like the TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2.





The MRFA acquisition is critical as the IAF aims to maintain operational readiness for potential two-front conflicts with China and Pakistan and reach a target of 60 squadrons by 2047.





The IAF's current squadron strength has dropped to 31 from an authorized 42 due to the phasing out of ageing aircraft like the MiG series, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29. Ten more squadrons are expected to retire by 2037.





Indigenous projects like the HAL TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 have faced delays, further impacting fleet modernization efforts.





Global Tender And Competitors





The MRFA tender will involve limited trials to expedite the process. Aircraft under consideration include:





Dassault Rafale (France) SAAB JAS-39 Gripen (Sweden) Eurofighter Typhoon (EU consortium) Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15EX Strike Eagle (USA) Lockheed Martin F-21 (customised F-16 variant for India) Sukhoi Su-35 (Russia)





The F-15EX Strike Eagle is a notable new entrant in this competition. However, all participating firms must align with India's "Make in India" policy, which mandates local manufacturing partnerships.





The IAF is also heavily investing in indigenous projects like, the TEJAS MK-2 is expected first flight by 2026, with mass production by 2029. This aircraft will replace older platforms like Jaguars and Mirage-2000s. Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) India's first fifth-generation stealth fighter with advanced capabilities, projected for serial production by 2028.



The procurement timeline could face delays due to global supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions, particularly affecting U.S. defence firms. Balancing indigenous development with immediate operational needs remains a critical challenge.

The F-15E Strike Eagle possesses several key features that make it a strong contender for modern air forces:

Advanced Avionics And Systems



Equipped with a sophisticated radar system capable of tracking multiple targets simultaneously

Features a digital fly-by-wire control system for enhanced manoeuvrability

Utilises advanced cockpit technologies, including a wide-field-of-view HUD and helmet-mounted cockpit-cueing



Impressive Performance



Capable of sustaining 9 Gs throughout its flight envelope

Achieves a top speed of Mach 2.5

Has a range of 2,762 miles with conformal fuel tanks and external tanks



Weapons Capability



Carries a wide variety of precision weapons and a 20mm cannon

Equipped with both radar-guided and IR-homing missiles for air-to-air combat

Can carry most air-to-surface weapons in the USAF inventory, including nuclear options



Ongoing Modernisation



The F-15E is undergoing significant upgrades, including:

Installation of the APG-82(V)1 AESA radar for increased lethality

Implementation of the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for enhanced threat detection and countermeasures



Combat Proven

With over a hundred air-to-air kills and no losses in aerial combat, the F-15 platform has demonstrated its effectiveness in real-world operations.

These features, combined with its long service history and continuous upgrades, make the F-15E Strike Eagle a formidable and enduring asset in modern military aviation.





