



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has strongly criticized the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) following the release of its 2025 Annual Report, which labels India as a "country of particular concern" due to alleged ongoing violations of religious freedom. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the report is "biased and politically motivated," asserting that it misrepresents isolated incidents while undermining India's diverse and multicultural society.





Jaiswal emphasised that India, home to 1.4 billion people practicing various religions, does not expect the USCIRF to acknowledge its pluralistic framework or the harmonious coexistence of its communities.





He argued that the commission's persistent attempts to cast aspersions on India reflect a deliberate agenda rather than genuine concern for religious freedom. Consequently, he suggested that the USCIRF itself should be designated as an "entity of concern" for its actions.





The USCIRF report claims that religious freedom conditions in India have worsened, citing increased attacks and discrimination against religious minorities in 2024. It also recommended sanctions against India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for its alleged involvement in plots against Sikh separatists.





The MEA's response underscores India's position as a beacon of democracy and tolerance, rejecting the USCIRF's findings as lacking objectivity and influenced by geopolitical considerations rather than a fair assessment of the situation in India.





ANI







