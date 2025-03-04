



VEM Technologies, a Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence company, has unveiled the VIDHWAMS Guided Rocket. This innovative system is designed to enhance the Indian Army's precision strike capabilities with a remarkable range of 250 km.





The VIDHWAMS is specifically engineered to target land-based infrastructure such as bunkers, radar installations, air hangars, and runways, making it a crucial asset for both offensive and defensive operations. It features advanced specifications, including a weight of less than 600 kg, a length of less than 6 meters, and a solid rocket motor for propulsion.





The rocket utilises GPS-assisted Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) navigation, ensuring a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of better than 10 meters, which is essential for minimizing collateral damage in modern warfare scenarios.





The system employs electro-mechanical actuation and aerodynamic control surfaces for precise control and is launched via a canister-based launch system.





Specification Summary





Specification Parametres Maximum Range 250Km Warhead Blast & Fragmentation Navigation GPS Assisted IMU Precision CEP Better than 10metres Launch Tech Cannister Based Propulsion Solid Rocket Motor Control RF & IR Seekers Targets Bunkers Radar Installations Runway Denial Weight 600 Kgs Length 5.0m Mobile Launcher No of Rounds 3





Further development of the VIDHWAMS system is contingent upon obtaining clearance from the Indian Army, which VEM Technologies is optimistic about securing to advance the project.





The VIDHWAMS Guided Rocket represents a significant leap in precision-guided munitions, offering the Indian Army a strategic advantage by enabling deep strikes into enemy territory while reducing risks to friendly forces.





Its long-range capability and high precision make it an effective tool for disrupting enemy logistics and air operations. VEM Technologies' development of VIDHWAMS aligns with India's broader strategy of enhancing indigenous defence capabilities, contributing to the "Make-In-India" initiative.





The company's expertise in aerospace and defence, demonstrated through its involvement in various missile programs and components for systems like the BrahMos, underscores its potential to play a pivotal role in India's defence modernization efforts.





VEM Technologies' commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing is evident in its diverse portfolio, which includes anti-tank guided missiles, anti-drone systems, and surveillance technologies.





The company's infrastructure and R&D capabilities are recognized by the Defence Ministry, allowing it to design and produce classified products. As VEM continues to expand its capabilities, it is poised to contribute significantly to India's defence sector, both domestically and internationally.





IDN







