



Advanced systems & technologies must be leveraged not only for security operations but also for disaster management & humanitarian relief: Defence Minister





“It is not enough for security agencies and technology developers to take the lead. Every citizen should know how to respond in times of crisis”





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Collaboration Conference-Cum-Exhibition on ‘Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations’ at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi on March 04, 2025. Organised by the Directorate of Low Intensity Conflict (DLIC) under DRDO, the two-day conference aims to equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers with the latest advancements in technology to address challenges in their operations. The event provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration to strengthen India’s internal security and disaster response framework.





Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh highlighted the growing complexities in global security and the increasing overlap between internal and external threats. “Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing. It is imperative that our institutions break silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India,” he stated. He stressed that India’s national security must be viewed holistically, integrating efforts across different security agencies and leveraging the latest technological advancements.





Rajnath Singh underscored that India’s security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges, and transnational organised crime. He noted that India’s internal security is not just about managing conventional threats like terrorism, separatist movements, and left-wing extremism but also about preparing for unconventional threats that can destabilise the nation’s economic and strategic interests. “The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons; cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he stated.





“DRDO has played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, and its contributions to internal security are equally commendable. From small arms and bulletproof jackets to surveillance and communication systems, DRDO’s innovations are empowering our security forces,” Defence Minister underlined. He urged DRDO and MHA to work together to create a common list of scalable products that can be jointly developed and deployed in a time-bound manner. “Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to remain ahead of the curve. It is encouraging to see DRDO’s focus on modernisation, with products like small arms, surveillance equipment and drone systems either inducted or undergoing evaluation for deployment in internal security agencies,” he highlighted.





Rajnath Singh recalled his tenure as Home Minister, highlighting how the collaboration between security agencies and scientific institutions led to significant technological advancements. He cited examples of DRDO-developed technologies such as the corner shot weapon system, INSAS rifles, IED jammer vehicles and riot control vehicles, which were effectively integrated into the operations of CAPFs.





Rajnath Singh also spoke about the importance of leveraging technology not just for security but also for disaster management and humanitarian relief. “The role of technology is not just in defence but also in ensuring peace and social welfare. Advanced systems like bulletproof jackets, drones, surveillance equipment and anti-drone technologies must be leveraged not only for security operations but also for disaster management and humanitarian relief,” he said. He cited the increasing frequency of natural calamities like cyclones, avalanches, earthquakes & cloud bursts and underscored the critical need for advanced rescue tools. He mentioned that the use of technologies such as thermal imaging cameras, drone-based detection systems, and victim locating devices can significantly reduce casualties and damage.





Referring to the recent avalanche in Mana, Uttarakhand, Defence Minister lauded the use of advanced rescue equipment in saving lives and reducing the impact of the disaster. He threw light on the fact that although disasters are tragic in themselves, their impact can be minimised with the use of advanced technology and how, in the recent avalanche, technologies like rotary rescue saws, thermal imaging, victim locating cameras, avalanche rods, and drone-based detection systems played a crucial role in saving lives.





Highlighting the importance of public awareness in disaster management, Rajnath Singh called for greater involvement of civil society in disaster preparedness. “Today, India is a prospering nation, and disaster management must become an integral part of our preparedness. It is not enough for security agencies and technology developers to take the lead; we must also educate the general public. Every citizen should know how to respond in times of crisis,” he urged.





Defence Minister also stressed the need for focused conferences on specific security challenges faced by different regions of the country. “Security threats in India are not uniform. The issues faced in the Northeast due to insurgencies are different from those in Naxal-affected areas or border regions. Similarly, urban security concerns are different from those in rural areas. We need to organise dedicated conferences that focus on region-specific challenges and solutions,” he said.





As part of the event, the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the ASMI 9x19mm Machine Pistol was handed over by DRDO to Lokesh Machinery Tool, marking a step forward in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Rajnath Singh also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing DRDO-designed technologies developed in collaboration with the Indian defence industry, highlighting achievements in indigenisation. Three significant documents were also released to strengthen cooperation and technological advancements in internal security and disaster management. These include:





1. Compendium of DRDO Products for Internal Security 2. Compendium of DRDO Products for Police Operations 3. Compendium of DRDO Products for Disaster Relief Operations





The conference includes seven technical sessions focusing on key areas such as Left-Wing Extremism, border management, advanced weapon technologies, drone & counter-drone solutions, disaster management, policing & crowd control, and futuristic communication technologies.





PIB







