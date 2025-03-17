



A recent incident in Pakistan has led to the death of a volunteer for Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a charity organisation led by Hafiz Saeed, who is a U.S.- and U.N.-designated terrorist and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





Hafiz Saeed, who co-founded the Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted list.





The deceased was identified as Naeb Ul Rehman, who worked for the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation of JuD, headed by terrorist Hafiz Saeed.





However, the more significant news involves the killing of Abu Qatal Sindhi, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and close aide of Hafiz Saeed. Qatal was shot dead by unidentified shooters in Jhelum, Pakistan, on Saturday night.





He was linked to several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the January 2023 attack in Rajouri and the June 2023 attack on pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple.





Reports also suggest that Hafiz Saeed was critically injured in a separate incident while returning from a meeting with the Pakistan Army's Corps Commander Mangla. He was admitted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi for treatment.





The killing of Abu Qatal and the potential injury to Hafiz Saeed highlight the complex and dangerous landscape of terrorism in Pakistan, with some experts speculating that Saeed might face a similar fate due to internal rivalries within terrorist groups.





Abu Qatal was a key figure in orchestrating guerrilla-style attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and his death is seen as a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations in the region.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named Qatal in a charge sheet related to the Rajouri attacks, highlighting his role as a handler for LeT terrorists.





