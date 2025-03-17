Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has emphasised the need for India to take a leading role in combating terrorism and actively engage in conflict resolution.





During recent statements, he highlighted the significant threat posed by Pakistan, which he described as the "epicentre of terrorism," noting that approximately 80% of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir originate from Pakistan.





He pointed out that since 2018, incidents of terrorism have decreased by 83%, largely due to effective military operations against these groups.





General Dwivedi stressed the importance of coexistence and cooperation among nations, arguing that war is not beneficial for either India or its neighbours. He advocated for diplomatic efforts to manage tensions while remaining prepared to respond to threats.





The Army Chief's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about regional security dynamics, particularly concerning the relationship with Pakistan and the collaborative efforts needed to address terrorism comprehensively.





He also called for a transformation in Pakistan from being a terrorist stronghold to a stable nation, underscoring the necessity of friendly relations in achieving long-term peace in the region.





The Indian Army remains assertive but aims to exercise aggression only when absolutely necessary, reflecting a strategic approach to national security and regional stability.





