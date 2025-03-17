



Pravaig Dynamics, a Bangalore-based electric vehicle start-up, has achieved a significant milestone with its all-terrain stealth vehicle, the Veer.





The Veer has successfully completed rigorous military trials, demonstrating its operational capabilities in challenging environments. This achievement has been recognised by the Indian Ministry of Defence, which awarded Pravaig the prestigious iDEX Award for Innovation in Defence Excellence.





The Veer is designed specifically for forward patrolling, reconnaissance, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, leveraging its electric power-train to operate silently and minimise noise and heat signatures—critical features for stealth missions in hostile environments.





The Veer represents a major step toward strategic autonomy for India, as it is entirely designed and manufactured in the country. This ensures complete data ownership and eliminates foreign control over its systems, thereby enhancing India's sovereignty in defence technology.





The vehicle's military-grade durability allows it to withstand harsh conditions, from extreme temperatures to rough terrain, making it suitable for diverse terrains such as the rugged mountains of Ladakh.





The Veer boasts impressive specifications, including a dual-motor setup delivering 408 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque, paired with a 90.9 kWh battery that provides a range of over 500 km. Its rugged design and field-repairable nature reduce logistical dependencies, positioning the Veer as a strategic asset for India's Special Forces and border units.





This innovation aligns with India's broader goal of reducing reliance on foreign defence technologies, a vulnerability highlighted by global conflicts such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.





PTI







