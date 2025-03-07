



A gas supplier, M/s Ajay Air Products Pvt Ltd, has been booked by the Colaba police for allegedly causing a fatal explosion on the Indian Navy's INS Ranvir in January 2022. The incident resulted in the deaths of three Navy personnel—Krishan Kumar, Surinder Kumar, and AK Singh—and injured 11 others.





The explosion occurred between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm on January 18, 2022, while the warship was docked at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. At the time, INS Ranvir was on a cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to its base.





The investigation, led by a Board of Inquiry (BoI), revealed that the supplier had provided Freon R152a gas instead of the required non-combustible Freon R22 for the ship's air-conditioning system.





This incorrect refrigerant was identified as the cause of the blast in the AC compartment, where the AC plant had been shut down for maintenance for two months prior to the incident. Gas samples were analysed by the Centre for Fire, Explosives, and Environmental Safety (CFEES), DRDO, and IIT-Powai, confirming the presence of Freon R152a.





The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Lieutenant Commander who was an assistant engineer on the vessel at the time of the explosion.





The police have booked officials of Ajay Air Products Pvt Ltd under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to causing death by negligence and mischief with intent to destroy or endanger a vessel. The incident highlights the critical importance of proper gas handling and supply in preventing such tragedies.





Agencies







