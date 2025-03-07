



India and Australia have further strengthened their defence and security ties through a high-level meeting in Canberra. General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, met with Admiral David Johnston, Australia's Chief of Defence Force, on March 5, 2025.





The meeting marked the first-ever visit by an Indian Chief of Defence Staff to Australia and underscored the deepening military and strategic partnership between the two nations. The discussions centred on advancing practical initiatives to enhance collective defence capabilities and promote regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





During his four-day visit from March 4 to 7, General Chauhan engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and the leadership of the Australian Defence Force.





Key engagements included meetings with Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty and the Chiefs of the three services. These interactions aimed to strengthen bilateral defence ties and explore avenues for joint operations.





General Chauhan also visited the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia's operational command structure and discuss potential joint operations. He interacted with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander to enhance maritime cooperation and address regional security challenges.





Additionally, he visited the Australian Defence College to address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific and chaired a round-table discussion at the Lowy Institute, focusing on regional security dynamics.





The visit highlighted the growing engagement between India and Australia under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which aims to foster greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations have been steadily building their defence relationship since 2014, with recent collaborations including maritime exercises, service-to-service dialogues, and strategic dialogues.





Australia considers India a top-tier security partner, and their partnership is crucial for promoting regional stability and security.





