A L70 gun in a simulation developed be Zen Technologies





Zen Technologies, a leading Indian defence-technology firm, has secured a significant contract worth ₹152 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply an integrated air-defence combat simulator (IADCS) for the L70 gun system.





This achievement marks a major milestone for India's private defence-technology sector and showcases the country's growing capabilities in developing sophisticated defence training technologies.





The IADCS, developed entirely through Zen Technologies' internal R&D efforts under the Make II category, is a cutting-edge virtual simulation system designed to provide comprehensive training for air defence operations.





By creating hyper-realistic virtual environments that replicate real-world scenarios, the technology aims to enhance operator readiness and unit-level coordination while reducing the need for costly and logistically complex live training exercises.





Arjun Dutt Atluri, vice-president of Zen Technologies, emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating that it validates their commitment to innovation and capability to create world-class indigenous solutions for India's defence forces. He also expressed confidence in the simulator's potential to attract interest from friendly foreign nations operating legacy air defence platforms like the L70 gun.





This contract aligns with India's broader initiative to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.





By investing independently in R&D, Zen Technologies has demonstrated the growing prowess of Indian tech firms in creating strategic technological solutions.





The company views this contract as a critical step towards establishing itself as a global leader in virtual defence training systems. The IADCS is designed to be scalable and adaptable, promising long-term operational and economic benefits for defence establishments.





As India continues to prioritize technological self-reliance in its defence sector, contracts like these signal a promising trajectory for domestic innovation and strategic technological advancement.





Agencies







