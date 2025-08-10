



Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has recently made his second official visit to the United States since June 2025, reflecting a significant strengthening of diplomatic and military ties between Pakistan and the US. During this visit, Munir engaged in high-level meetings with senior US political and military leaders, including US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.





They discussed matters of mutual professional interest, and Munir extended an invitation for General Caine to visit Pakistan.





A key event during his visit was attending the Retirement Ceremony of the outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla and the Change of Command Ceremony welcoming Admiral Brad Cooper as the new CENTCOM commander in Tampa, Florida. Munir lauded General Kurilla's exemplary leadership and contributions to enhancing bilateral military cooperation and expressed confidence in continued collaboration under Admiral Cooper to address shared security challenges.





Beyond the official military and political meetings, Munir also interacted with chiefs of defence from friendly nations and engaged with the Pakistani diaspora in the US.





He encouraged the diaspora to remain confident in Pakistan's future and play an active role in attracting investments. The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to backing Pakistan's progress and development.





This visit follows Munir's historic earlier visit in June 2025, when he held a rare and unprecedented private luncheon with then US President Donald Trump at the White House—a meeting typically reserved for heads of state or government.





That meeting emphasized expanded US-Pakistan cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, and security. It also came shortly after the US praised Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism efforts and promoting regional peace and stability.





Munir's ongoing visits and engagements underscore a renewed and deepening relationship between Pakistan and the US, particularly in military and security domains, amid a background of regional tensions and evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Based On A PTI Report







