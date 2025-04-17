



A group of 178 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) attended the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro at his Dargah in New Delhi, marking the 721st anniversary of the revered Sufi saint. The Urs, scheduled from April 12 to 18, 2025, is a significant event drawing devotees from across the subcontinent, reflecting the enduring legacy of Amir Khusro as a symbol of syncretic culture and Sufi spirituality.





On this occasion, the Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, led the delegation and performed the traditional ceremony of laying a chaddar (ceremonial cloth) on the saint's shrine. This gesture was made on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, underscoring the importance of the event for both nations. The group was warmly received by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami, the hereditary custodian of the Dargah, who also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban-tying) for the Charge d' Affaires and the group leader, further emphasizing the spirit of hospitality and shared reverence at the shrine.





After the chaddar-laying ceremony, prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The Pakistani delegation also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located within the same compound, paying homage to another pillar of the Sufi tradition in India. The visit was conducted under the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, which facilitates such cross-border pilgrimages and fosters people-to-people and cultural ties.





The Charge d' Affaires, in his remarks, highlighted Hazrat Amir Khusro's pivotal role in blending Islamic traditions with the local cultural milieu through poetry and music. He noted that Khusro's creation of Qawwali remains a timeless medium for spreading messages of love and harmony. The representatives of the Zaireen expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for enabling their participation in this spiritual journey.





This event follows a similar visit in September 2024, when a delegation of 81 Pakistani Zaireen participated in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir at Kaliyar Sharif, demonstrating the ongoing commitment to religious and cultural exchanges between the two countries.





Such diplomatic and spiritual engagements at the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro not only honor the rich Sufi heritage of the region but also serve as a bridge for cultural understanding and goodwill between Pakistan and India.





