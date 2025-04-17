



Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, delivered a forceful address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, 2025, emphatically rejecting the notion that terrorist groups could threaten the integrity of Balochistan or Pakistan.





Munir declared, “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan,” directly referencing militant outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). He dismissed the idea that “1500 terrorists” could dictate the fate of the nation, assuring the public of a decisive and forceful response, stating, “We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon”.





Munir highlighted the unity between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, asserting that as long as the populace stands with the military, the country can overcome any challenge.





He praised overseas Pakistanis for their dedication and emphasised that the armed forces, supported by the nation, would remove any obstacle to Pakistan’s progress. Munir also expressed solidarity with Palestinians affected by the conflict in Gaza, noting that “the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza”.





The speech comes amid a surge in militant attacks and reports of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. A notable recent incident was the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by Baloch rebel groups on March 11, which involved the ambush of a train carrying 440 passengers and the taking of several hostages. The Pakistani military launched a two-day security operation, reportedly killing 33 rebels and rescuing the captives. However, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that 214 hostages died after their ultimatum was ignored by Pakistani forces.





Munir’s remarks reinforce the army’s ongoing stance that the success of Balochistan is integral to the success of Pakistan. He reiterated the military’s commitment to supporting the province’s peace, prosperity, and socio-economic development, promising continued efforts in collaboration with civil authorities.





The army chief’s message was clear: the armed forces will not allow a small number of militants to disrupt the nation’s stability or progress, and they remain steadfast in their support for the people of Balochistan.





ANI







