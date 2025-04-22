



In a significant crackdown on Naxalite activities in Chhattisgarh, security forces recently arrested 22 Naxalites and seized a substantial cache of explosives in Bijapur district.





The operations were conducted at three separate locations, reflecting the intensified efforts of law enforcement against the insurgent group. Seven lower-rung cadres were apprehended from a forest near Tekmetla village under the Usoor police station area during an area domination operation carried out by a joint team of the elite CoBRA unit of the CRPF and local police.





Additionally, six Naxalites were arrested from Belchar village under the Jangla police station limits, while another nine were nabbed from a forest in Kandakarka village under the Nelasnar police station area. These coordinated actions involved multiple joint teams of security personnel.





During the arrests, authorities recovered tiffin bombs, gelatine sticks, detonators, electric wires, batteries, Maoist pamphlets, and other incriminating materials from the Naxalites, who ranged in age from 19 to 45 years. The seizure of such explosive materials underscores the ongoing threat posed by Naxalite groups and the proactive measures being taken to neutralise their operational capabilities.





In a parallel development, 26 Naxalites surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh, signalling a growing wave of surrenders amid sustained pressure from ongoing security operations.





The recent months have witnessed a series of armed encounters, arrests, and surrenders, reflecting both the effectiveness of security strategies and the mounting challenges faced by the Maoist cadres in the region.





These developments are part of a broader, intensified campaign by security forces in Chhattisgarh, especially in the Bastar division, which has seen a series of successful operations, including major encounters resulting in the neutralisation of several high-profile Naxalites.





The government has reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards Naxalism, aiming to make the region Naxal-free in the near future.





PTI







