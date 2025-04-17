



US Sailors, Marines, and Indian forces recently completed Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, a major bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise, marking the fourth edition of this initiative and further strengthening defence ties between India and the United States.





The exercise took place from April 1 to April 13, 2025, with activities centred in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, involving approximately 3,000 personnel, four ships, and seven aircraft from both nations.





The exercise was conducted in two main phases. The Harbour Phase, held from April 1 to 7 in Visakhapatnam, included pre-sail conferences, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies such as medical, drone, and space applications, as well as cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills, and cultural events like friendly sports fixtures and the “Gorkha Fury” Khukri martial dance performed by the Indian contingent.





This phase emphasised planning and coordination for joint operations, rigorous physical conditioning, jungle warfare, small arms training, and integrated field craft modules, fostering mutual trust and cultural synergy.





The Sea Phase, from April 8 to 12, culminated in a large-scale amphibious landing drill on Kakinada Beach on April 11. Nearly 1,000 US and Indian military personnel participated in this complex operation, which included amphibious landings, stand-offs, hard beaching, slithering operations by Special Operations Forces from helicopters, integrated air operations, and the use of mechanized landing craft launched from the Indian Navy’s amphibious transport dock INS Jalashwa. The drill showcased seamless interoperability between the Indian Army’s 4/8 Gurkha Rifles Infantry Battalion, the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division, and the US Marine Corps, supported by the Indian Navy and Air Force.





For the first time, Tiger Triumph 2025 integrated cutting-edge technologies, including autonomous systems and space technology, enhancing multi-domain awareness and operational planning. The exercise also featured the first-ever subject matter expert exchange with US and Indian industry partners and government representatives, advancing the US-India Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA). The inclusion of a space element, with US Space Force representatives working alongside Indian counterparts, further elevated the level of collaboration.





The Distinguished Visitors’ Day on April 11 at Kakinada was attended by senior military and diplomatic officials from both countries, who witnessed the execution of complex joint operations, reflecting the high degree of jointmanship and interoperability achieved. The closing ceremony, held aboard the USS Comstock at the Eastern Naval Command base in Visakhapatnam, underscored the exercise’s success in enhancing operational coordination, disaster response readiness, and the broader strategic partnership between India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region.





Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 not only provided invaluable training in HADR operations but also deepened the defence collaboration, mutual understanding, and camaraderie between the armed forces of India and the United States, reinforcing their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.





ANI







